Free Evening Career workshop Jan. 16

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is holding an Evening Career workshop on Tuesday Jan. 16. Building a Portfolio Career: Pursuing Multiple Streams of Revenue as an Alternative to a Traditional Career, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Register. Details online.

As full-time jobs in the corporate world become harder to come by, many careerists are pursuing multiple income streams in the form of a portfolio career.

In this fast-paced, entertaining program, you will learn what a portfolio career looks like and how it works, from someone who has built a very successful one himself. Learn also the steps necessary to build one, and the challenges (especially time management) you will face when you have several careers instead of just one.

Led by Cliff Ennico, attorney, small business consultant, tax expert, author, host of TV’s Moneyhunt, and many other “career streams.”

For more information, call 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.

