Obituary: Shelia M. Yusko, 73, of Trumbull

Shelia M. Yusko, age 73, resident of Trumbull for over 30 years, passed away on January 5, 2018 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center after a brief illness.

She is survived by her devoted and beloved husband of 50 years, Stephen, her devoted and beloved nieces Mary Valade (Jay) of Fairfield and Patricia Welch (Tom) of Trumbull, niece Lauri Yusko, sister-in-law Selma Tansey, brother-in-law Michael Yusko, great nephews Matthew Valade, Jack Welch and Michael Welch and great nieces Erin Valade and Cait Welch, and many cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Mary O’Brien and sisters Maureen O’Brien Whiting and Anastasia O’Brien.

Shelia was an x-ray technologist for 36 years, employed by Merritt Orthopedics on Main Street in Bridgeport, and then worked part-time at the Trumbull Library, a job she adored. The daughter of Irish Immigrants, Shelia was very proud of her Irish heritage and was her family’s historian. She was also a proud member of the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield. Shelia also enjoyed her time as an active member of the social ministry and prayer shawl group at St. Theresa’s Parish in Trumbull. She also loved cats and horses, and throughout the years had a number of pets that she also loved.

Shelia’s family would like to thank the wonderful and devoted nurses and palliative care team on 9 South at St. Vincent’s Medical Center for their tremendous compassion and kindness during Shelia’s final days with us.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Friends may call Tuesday, January 9, from 4-7 p.m., at Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

