School News

School will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Frenchtown School

Frenchtown School’s Family Fun Night at the Sound Tigers game at the Webster Bank Arena is on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., vs. Hershey. It’s also Marvel Night so come meet the Marvel Super Heroes. Ticket prices vary and must be ordered by Friday, Jan. 19. See flyer for more information.

The Fathers’ Club will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., in the cafetorium to finalize plans for the Super Bowl breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 4. You can buy raffle tickets in advance and there are also sponsorship opportunities. Check flyers that were sent home for more information.

Frenchtown is once again enrolled in the Stop and Shop A+ program which runs through March 15, 2018. Frenchtown’s ID # is 06238. Please register your card now with your 13-digit Stop and Shop card number found on the back of the card. Visit stopandshop.com click on sign in (top right) to log on to your online account or click register to create your on-line account. Once you are logged in to your account, you can select a school for A+ Rewards or you can call Consumer Affairs at 1-877-366-2668 and select option #1. We’ve already earned almost $1,500. We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26, 2018. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. Shoppers must renew their registrations each year. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in Bristol, East Haven, Hamden, Manchester, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. We have earned almost 13,000 points towards purchases of books and supplies. Please enroll your card if you haven’t already.

For communication from the PTA, please enroll in MySchoolAnywhere for email communications, volunteer signup, directories and more from the Frenchtown PTA. Register at join.myschoolanywhere.com. Invitation code is 0661130. After registering and getting your login information you can install the free app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

Middlebrook School

Middlebrook Father’s Club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m., in the library. All Middlebrook dads are welcome.

School Store will be on Friday, Jan. 19, during lunch. Items range in price from $25 to $4.

For information, contact the school office at 203-452-4411.