Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen defeat Chase Collegiate

The Christian Heritage School boys basketball team stormed its way to a 54-41 victory over visiting Chase Collegiate from Danbury on Friday.

Starting off with a bang and going up 9-2, CHS then hit a seven-minute lull.

All the while, Chase climbed back into the game taking the lead 12-9.

Christian Heritage closed the half with a quick seven points thanks to the defense, passing and scoring of three seniors — Matt Bruening, Adam Haggerty and Kaiser Halumati.

The Kingsmen turned on the pressure defensively, while converting offensively on the other end, after the break.

The story of the second half was CHS’ 22 points in the paint.

Bryan Vanderhave led all scorers with 19 points, including four baskets from long range.

Sal Dinardo and Haggerty chipped in 11 and 10 apiece.

The Kingsmen are at home on Monday, facing NEPSAC opponent Oakwood Friends at 4:30.