Boys basketball: Trumbull starts fast in win over Stamford

Trumbull High’s boys basketball dominated the first quarter of each half when the Eagles defeated Stamford High, 73-57, on Saturday.

Trumbull is now 4-1, 2-1 in the FCIAC.

Stamford is 3-3.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles took a 22-12 lead after one period.

They went on a 26-8 run in the third to expand a 36-28 advantage over the visiting Black Knights.

Timmond Williams scored 29 points on 10 baskets, three from three-point range, and a 6-for-6 performance from the foul line.

Chris Brown finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Evan Gutowski had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Quentar Taylor had 13 assists and 12 rebounds to go with his nine points.

Josh Theryll scored 18 points, Lovell Staton 14 and Tevin St. John 14 for Stamford.

Theryll and Staton each made four 3-pointers.

