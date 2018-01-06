Boys basketball: Norwalk Bears topple St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Norwalk High, 51-45, in an FCIAC boys basketball game on Saturday.

Tyrique Langley scored 23 points to lead the Bears (3-3, 2-1 FCIAC).

Gavin Greene scored 14 points with 11 rebounds, two steals and three assists for the Cadets (0-5, 0-3 FCIAC).

Jared Grindrod had three assists and a charge taken to go with his five points.

Paul Fabbri scored 10 points, three assists and took a charge.

Will Diamantis and Dan Tobin (8 points) each blocked two shots.

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 1 2-2 5, Dan Tobin 3 2-2 8, Paul Fabbri 1 7-10 10, Gavin Greene 5 4-4 14, Brian Dineen 1 0-0 2, Ace Luzietti 1 0-0 3, Brendan Kade 1 0-0 3, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Will Diamantis 0 0-0 0.

Totals: 13 15-18 45.

Norwalk

Benincaso 0 0-0 0, Vines 1 2-2 4, Sellers 3 2-6 8, Grant 1 2-2 4, Lopez 3 2-3 9, Langley 8 7-12 23, Mastropietro 1 0-0 3.

Totals: 17 15 25 51.

St. Joseph – 9 8 15 13 — 45

Norwalk – 4 15 16 16 — 51

3-pointers: SJ-Luzietti, Grindrod, Fabbri, Kade; N-Lopez, Mastropietro.