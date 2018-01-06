Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Stamford High

By Trumbull Times on January 6, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Trumbull High doubled up Stamford High in the fourth quarter to break away and win a 48-37 FCIAC girls basketball game on Thursday.

Aisling Maguire scored 11 points and Julie Kecker had 10 for the Eagles (7-0, 4-0 FCIAC), who won the final period 20-10.

Jessica Nekon had 13 points for Stamford.

Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 3; Krystina Schueler 2 0-0 4; Aisling Maguire 2 5-6 11; Julie Keckler 2 6-10; Cassi Barbato 1 2-4 5; Allie Palmieri 2 4-6 8; Brady Lynch 1 1-4 3

Team Totals:  12 18-30 48

Stamford

Andrea O’Connor 3 0-0 6; Meghan Landsiedel 2 3-3 7; Jessica Nekon 3 7-7 13; Kelly Jagodzinski 1 3-4 5; Claudia Moses 0 2-2 2; Emily Graham 0 0-0 0; Dina Merone 0 0-0 0; Brooke Kelly 1 2-2 4

Team Totals:  10 15-18 37

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:  7  10  9  20 – 48

Stamford:  11  7  7  10  – 37

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Kelly O’Leary-1; Julie Keckler-2; Cassi Barbato-1

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Warde upends Trumbull High, 54-53
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Hamden High
  3. Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles win at Danbury High
  4. Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Masuk for tourney title

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Food: Dinner for when you ‘can’t even’ Next Post Boys basketball: Norwalk Bears topple St. Joseph
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress