Girls basketball: Unbeaten Trumbull defeats Stamford High

Trumbull High doubled up Stamford High in the fourth quarter to break away and win a 48-37 FCIAC girls basketball game on Thursday.

Aisling Maguire scored 11 points and Julie Kecker had 10 for the Eagles (7-0, 4-0 FCIAC), who won the final period 20-10.

Jessica Nekon had 13 points for Stamford.

Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 3; Krystina Schueler 2 0-0 4; Aisling Maguire 2 5-6 11; Julie Keckler 2 6-10; Cassi Barbato 1 2-4 5; Allie Palmieri 2 4-6 8; Brady Lynch 1 1-4 3

Team Totals: 12 18-30 48

Stamford

Andrea O’Connor 3 0-0 6; Meghan Landsiedel 2 3-3 7; Jessica Nekon 3 7-7 13; Kelly Jagodzinski 1 3-4 5; Claudia Moses 0 2-2 2; Emily Graham 0 0-0 0; Dina Merone 0 0-0 0; Brooke Kelly 1 2-2 4

Team Totals: 10 15-18 37

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 7 10 9 20 – 48

Stamford: 11 7 7 10 – 37

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Kelly O’Leary-1; Julie Keckler-2; Cassi Barbato-1