Trumbull Times

Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone wins National Duals title

By Bill Bloxsom on January 5, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Cross Cannone improved to 19-0 with his 9-2 victory in the Division III National Duals final at 149 pounds.

Cross Cannone out of Trumbull High won the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Division III National Duals title at 149 pounds, and his Wartburg College (Waverly, Iowa) wrestling team placed second to Augsburg University (Minneapolis, Minn.), in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Friday.

Cannone, the No. 1 seed, defeated Alex Wilson from Augsburg, 9-2, to improve to 19-0 on the season.

This was the 12th time and second-straight time Wartburg and Augsburg have met in the National Duals championship.

Augsburg’s win halted Wartburg’s nine-dual winning streak in the series. Wartburg holds the all-time series lead at 17-16.

Seeded first, Wartburg defeated Ithaca College (N.Y.), 32-15, in the semifinals earlier on Friday.

Cannone defeated No. 4 Sam Schneider in 4:43.

In all but one of his bouts as a junior, Cannone has won via bonus points.

During the quarterfinal round on Thursday, the Knights defeated Coe College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), 42-4.

Cannone scored a 17-2 victory by technical fall over Levi Azinger.

After a first round bye, Wartburg wrestling team defeated Olivet College (Mich.) in the second round 46-3.

Cannone defeated Cole Hersch by an 11-3 major decision.

Related posts:

  1. College wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone third at Concordia Open
  2. Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone wins, Wartburg gains final
  3. Wrestling: Cross Cannone triumphs for 11th straight match
  4. Trumbull’s top-ranked Cannone pins No. 2 rated wrestler

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: Castaway, Under the Tuscan Sun, Deliverance, Goldfinger and more Next Post Meditation classes offered regularly at Trumbull Library
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress