Wrestling: Trumbull’s Cannone wins National Duals title

Cross Cannone out of Trumbull High won the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Division III National Duals title at 149 pounds, and his Wartburg College (Waverly, Iowa) wrestling team placed second to Augsburg University (Minneapolis, Minn.), in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Friday.

Cannone, the No. 1 seed, defeated Alex Wilson from Augsburg, 9-2, to improve to 19-0 on the season.

This was the 12th time and second-straight time Wartburg and Augsburg have met in the National Duals championship.

Augsburg’s win halted Wartburg’s nine-dual winning streak in the series. Wartburg holds the all-time series lead at 17-16.

Seeded first, Wartburg defeated Ithaca College (N.Y.), 32-15, in the semifinals earlier on Friday.

Cannone defeated No. 4 Sam Schneider in 4:43.

In all but one of his bouts as a junior, Cannone has won via bonus points.

During the quarterfinal round on Thursday, the Knights defeated Coe College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa), 42-4.

Cannone scored a 17-2 victory by technical fall over Levi Azinger.

After a first round bye, Wartburg wrestling team defeated Olivet College (Mich.) in the second round 46-3.

Cannone defeated Cole Hersch by an 11-3 major decision.