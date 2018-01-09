Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday — Monday, Jan. 15, libraries closed.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help. 6th of 8 — CP Geometry. Thursday, Jan. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. In this series, Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help. 7th of 8 — ACP Geometry. Saturday, Jan. 13, 1-2:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help. 8th of 8 — Honors Algebra I/Geometry A. Sunday, Jan. 14, 3-4:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Nancy Schuler performance — Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Performing: The Process. Meet Marion as she weighs the decision to leave her 60-year marriage, try her hand at the dating game and finally learn her philosophy on aging, as she writes The Process in her later years. Free. Register.

Building a Portfolio Career: Pursuing Multiple Streams of Revenue as an Alternative to a Traditional Career — Tuesday, Jan. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. As full-time jobs in the corporate world become scarce, some are pursuing multiple income streams in a portfolio career. In this entertaining program learn the rewards, steps, and challenges in building one. Led by Cliff Ennico. Free. Register.

Children’s

Upcoming: Fairchild Teddy Bear Sleepover Camp — Ages birth-13. Drop-off: Jan. 16-18; Breakfast and pick-up: Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Details online. Register in Children’s when you drop off your animal.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Jan 17, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Jan. 18, 10:30-11 a.m. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

New. Fairchild Salsa Kids — Spanish-themed storytime. Ages 2 and up. Thursday, Jan 18, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Listen to a story in Spanish and learn to dance to different Latin rhythms. Drop in.

