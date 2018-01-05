Children’s choir performs next month

The young choristers of the Fairfield County Children’s Choir will present a cavalcade of Broadway tunes at its annual winter concert “An Evening of Broadway Highlights” Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport.

The concert will include popular well-loved favorites from The Music Man (Wells Fargo Wagon, and Goodnight My Someone to name a few), and Bye Bye Birdie. Also presented will be selections from Anastasia – and from the long-running musical, Cats.

A fundraising auction with many offerings from area stores and restaurants will be held before the concert at 5:30 p.m. and during intermission.

Tickets to the concert are $15 and $20 and can be purchased at theklein.org.

The Fairfield County Children’s Choir is a community-based choral program made up of 300 children in grades four through 12 from communities in and around Fairfield County. The choir has performed across the country and around the world. For information on the FCCC and to hear the choir, visit SingFCCC.org.