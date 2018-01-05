Christmas tree disposal

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on January 5, 2018 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Trumbull residents may bring live Christmas trees to the TEaM Transfer Station, 101 Spring Hill Road, for free disposal, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; or Saturday, 7-11:45 a.m.

Note that trees should not be in plastic bags and all decorations such as tinsel, ornaments and lights must be removed.

The Town will not be picking up any trees curbside.

Alternatively, you may directly contact your residential trash hauler to ask if arrangements can be made through them for curbside pick-up of live Christmas Trees.

For more information, call 203-452-5167.

