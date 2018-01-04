Trumbull Times

Trumbull schools closed Friday

By Donald Eng on January 4, 2018 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Today’s snow, combined with anticipated Arctic temperatures and winds overnight mean Trumbull schools will be closed for a second consecutive day.

The school system made the announcement on its Twitter page shortly before 5:30pm Thursday.

