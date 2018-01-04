College field hockey: Trumbull’s Amy Smith earns honor

Eastern Connecticut State University’s Amy Smith out of Trumbull was named to the Little East Conference (LEC) All-Academic team for the fall 2017 semester.

Smith plays field hockey for the Warriors and currently majors in pre-secondary education certification and mathematics.

To qualify for a spot on the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore and have earned at a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 or higher.

Eastern ranks second among conference institutions in honorees.

Smith is a sophomore back for coach Christine Hutchison at ECSU.

She played in 10 games as a freshman and all 16 games this past season when the Warriors went 7-10 overall and 6-5 in the LEC.

Smith played four seasons of field hockey at Trumbull, where she helped the Eagles qualify for state tournament for the first time in eight years as a junior.

In her senior year, Trumbull earned a spot in the FCIAC tournament for first time in 29 years,

Smith was named FCIAC honorable mention as a senior.