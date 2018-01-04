Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen drop overtime decision

By Trumbull Times on January 4, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Christian Heritage School boys basketball was back in action on Wednesday when visiting HVAL conference rival Wooster posted a 60-58 victory.

After a Nate Packevicz buzzer beater, the Kingsmen trailed the Generals 29-27 at the half.

The second half was a back-and-forth battle with CHS extending its lead to as many as 11 points.

Wooster battled back, tying the game at the buzzer and forcing overtime.

In the extra session, Wooster pulled away with the win.

Sal Dinardo led CHS in scoring with 17, followed by Nate Packevicz 13, Bryan Vanderhave 12 and Adam Haggerty 10.

The Kingsmen are 2-8, 1-2 in conference play.

Next game on tap is Friday at home against Chase at 7 p.m.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Kingsmen to play today for title
  2. Boys basketball: CHS opens with win
  3. Boys basketball: King defeats CHS
  4. Boys basketball: CHS loses on road to Watkinson

Tags: ,

Previous Post Gas companies remind customers to keep exhaust vents, gas meters, clear of snow Next Post College field hockey: Trumbull's Amy Smith earns honor
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress