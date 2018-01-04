Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen drop overtime decision

Christian Heritage School boys basketball was back in action on Wednesday when visiting HVAL conference rival Wooster posted a 60-58 victory.

After a Nate Packevicz buzzer beater, the Kingsmen trailed the Generals 29-27 at the half.

The second half was a back-and-forth battle with CHS extending its lead to as many as 11 points.

Wooster battled back, tying the game at the buzzer and forcing overtime.

In the extra session, Wooster pulled away with the win.

Sal Dinardo led CHS in scoring with 17, followed by Nate Packevicz 13, Bryan Vanderhave 12 and Adam Haggerty 10.

The Kingsmen are 2-8, 1-2 in conference play.

Next game on tap is Friday at home against Chase at 7 p.m.