Boys hockey: St. Joseph loses to Xavier Falcons

The St. Joseph boys hockey team lost to Xavier-Middletown, 8-1, at Wesleyan University on Wednesday.

Tommy Flynn scored unassisted at the 6:14 mark of the first period for the Cadets (1-5-0).

Xavier (3-2-0) made it 2-1 after one period and scored six times in the second.

1st Period: 6:14 – SJ – Tommy Flynn

7:41 – XVR – Jack Healy (Chase Maxwell & Tony DiPreta)

12:51 – XVR – Tony DiPreta (Joel Hotchkiss & Aiden Hotchkiss)

2nd Period: 5:24 – XVR – Gavin Sherban (Josh Carlone & Thomas lynch)

6:59 – XVR – Aden Hotchkiss (Alexander Stasiuk)

7:07 – XVR – Trevor Earley (Aden Hotchkiss Alexander Stasiuk)

10:30 – XVR – Chase Maxwell (Tyler Grillo)

11:12 – XVR – Trevor Earley (Jack Healy & Chase Maxwell)

14:03 – XVR – Aden Hitchkiss (Tyler Grillo)

Shots on Goal: Xavier – 38

St. Joseph – 30

Goalies: Xavier – Tyler Beaulieu Saves: 28

St. Joseph – Chris Higgins Saves: 38