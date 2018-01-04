Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: St. Joseph loses to Xavier Falcons

The St. Joseph boys hockey team lost to Xavier-Middletown, 8-1, at Wesleyan University on Wednesday.

Tommy Flynn scored unassisted at the 6:14 mark of the first period for the Cadets (1-5-0).

Xavier (3-2-0) made it 2-1 after one period and scored six times in the second.

1st Period:    6:14 – SJ – Tommy Flynn

                   7:41 – XVR – Jack Healy (Chase Maxwell & Tony DiPreta)

                 12:51 – XVR – Tony DiPreta (Joel Hotchkiss & Aiden Hotchkiss)

2nd Period:    5:24 – XVR – Gavin Sherban (Josh Carlone & Thomas lynch)

                    6:59 – XVR – Aden Hotchkiss (Alexander Stasiuk)     

                    7:07 – XVR – Trevor Earley (Aden Hotchkiss Alexander Stasiuk)

                  10:30 – XVR – Chase Maxwell (Tyler Grillo)

                  11:12 – XVR – Trevor Earley (Jack Healy & Chase Maxwell)

                  14:03 – XVR – Aden Hitchkiss (Tyler Grillo)

Shots on Goal: Xavier  –  38

                   St. Joseph –  30

Goalies: Xavier –  Tyler Beaulieu                 Saves:   28

             St. Joseph – Chris Higgins                 Saves:   38

