Boys hockey: St. Joseph loses to Xavier Falcons

The St. Joseph boys hockey team lost to Xavier-Middletown, 8-1, at Wesleyan University on Wednesday.
Tommy Flynn scored unassisted at the 6:14 mark of the first period for the Cadets (1-5-0).
Xavier (3-2-0) made it 2-1 after one period and scored six times in the second.
1st Period: 6:14 – SJ – Tommy Flynn
7:41 – XVR – Jack Healy (Chase Maxwell & Tony DiPreta)
12:51 – XVR – Tony DiPreta (Joel Hotchkiss & Aiden Hotchkiss)
2nd Period: 5:24 – XVR – Gavin Sherban (Josh Carlone & Thomas lynch)
6:59 – XVR – Aden Hotchkiss (Alexander Stasiuk)
7:07 – XVR – Trevor Earley (Aden Hotchkiss Alexander Stasiuk)
10:30 – XVR – Chase Maxwell (Tyler Grillo)
11:12 – XVR – Trevor Earley (Jack Healy & Chase Maxwell)
14:03 – XVR – Aden Hitchkiss (Tyler Grillo)
Shots on Goal: Xavier – 38
St. Joseph – 30
Goalies: Xavier – Tyler Beaulieu Saves: 28
St. Joseph – Chris Higgins Saves: 38