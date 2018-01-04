Trumbull Times

Metro-North’s New Haven line experiencing delays up to 30 minutes due to winter storm

January 4, 2018

Passengers board a train at the Noroton Heights Metro-North Rail station Tuesday morning, April 14 — Aaron G. Marsh photo

New Haven Line Service is currently experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes along with train combinations and cancellations due to the impact of the winter storm.

Customers should use caution when entering and exiting trains, and on platforms and staircases. For service updates please monitor www.mta.info/mnr, download the TrainTime app, and follow Metro-North on Twitter & Facebook. For information on Metro-North’s Guide to Winter Weather Travel read more here: http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/WinterWeatherTravelTips.html

