Girls basketball: Trinity Catholic comes back to top St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on January 4, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph girls basketball took a healthy lead only to see Trinity Catholic rally back to post a 63-61 victory in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Scott (22 points) and Iyanna Lops (21 points) led Trinity Catholic  (3-4, 2-2 FCIAC).

Emma Elrod scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets (2-5, 1-3 FCIAC).

Elena Ball had 11 eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Tessie Hynes scored 14 points.

Rahmia Johnston scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

Trinity Catholic

Caitlyn Scott  9 2-5  22  Molly Murray  2 2-2 6  Iyanna Lops  8 2-3  21  Emma Garner 1 1-2 3  

Kyah Nowlin  4 1-2 9  KIera Fenske 1 0-0 2  Theresa Lupinacci  0 0-0 0  Caitlin Kileayne  0 0-0 0  Sophie Thompson 0 0-0 0

Totals  25  8-14  63

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0   Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0 Kaitlin Capobianco 2 0-0 5. Tessie Hynes 3 7-8 14  Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0    Rahmia Johnston 4 2-2 10   Elena Ball 4 2-2 11   Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2  Emma Elrod 8 3-3 19

Totals – 22  14-15  61

Trinity Catholic – 10  13  19  21 – 63

St Joseph –         26  12  14  9  – 61

3 pt FG – Trinity – Caitlyn Scott – 2, Iyanna Lops – 3

St Joseph -, Kaitlin Capobianco – 1 Tessie Hynes – 1, Elena Ball – 1

