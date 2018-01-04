Girls basketball: Trinity Catholic comes back to top St. Joseph

The St. Joseph girls basketball took a healthy lead only to see Trinity Catholic rally back to post a 63-61 victory in Trumbull on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Scott (22 points) and Iyanna Lops (21 points) led Trinity Catholic (3-4, 2-2 FCIAC).

Emma Elrod scored 19 points and had nine rebounds for coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets (2-5, 1-3 FCIAC).

Elena Ball had 11 eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Tessie Hynes scored 14 points.

Rahmia Johnston scored 10 points with eight rebounds.

Trinity Catholic

Caitlyn Scott 9 2-5 22 Molly Murray 2 2-2 6 Iyanna Lops 8 2-3 21 Emma Garner 1 1-2 3

Kyah Nowlin 4 1-2 9 KIera Fenske 1 0-0 2 Theresa Lupinacci 0 0-0 0 Caitlin Kileayne 0 0-0 0 Sophie Thompson 0 0-0 0

Totals 25 8-14 63

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0 Kaitlin Capobianco 2 0-0 5. Tessie Hynes 3 7-8 14 Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 4 2-2 10 Elena Ball 4 2-2 11 Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2 Emma Elrod 8 3-3 19

Totals – 22 14-15 61

Trinity Catholic – 10 13 19 21 – 63

St Joseph – 26 12 14 9 – 61

3 pt FG – Trinity – Caitlyn Scott – 2, Iyanna Lops – 3

St Joseph -, Kaitlin Capobianco – 1 Tessie Hynes – 1, Elena Ball – 1