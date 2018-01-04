Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic turns back St. Joseph

By Trumbull Times on January 4, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph lost to Trinity Catholic, 61-41, in Stamford on Wednesday.

Dimitry Moise scored 21 points for Trinity (3-2).

Gavin Greene led St. Joseph with 18 points and five rebounds.

Paul Fabbri scored 11 points with three assists.

St. Joseph

Jared Grindrod 2 1-1 6, Paul Fabbri 4 1-2 11, Ian Argento 0 0-1 0, Gavin Greene 8 1-2 18, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Dan Tobin 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 1 0-0 2, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-1 3, Tyler DuBuse 0 1-2 1.

Totals: 16 4-9 41.

Trinity

Stephen McGill 7 1-2 17, Dutreil Contavio 5 1-1 11, Jack Soucy 0 0-0 0, Rasheed Constant 1 0-0 2, Dimitry Moise 8 4-4 21, Camron Blake 2 0-0 6, Anthony Anderson 1 0-0 2, Matt Hennessy 1 0-0 2, Jayson Andrew 0 0-0 0.

Totals:  25 6-7 61.

St. Joseph — 12 3 19 7 – 41

Trinity — 14 13 18 16 – 61

3-pointers:  SJ-Fabbri 2, Grindrod, Greene, Sullivan; T-McGill 2, Blake 2, Moise.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: St. Joseph edged in overtime by Holy Trinity
  2. Boys basketball: St. Joseph loses to Kolbe in overtime
  3. Boys basketball: St. Joseph topples Greenwich, 60-49
  4. Boys basketball: Central defeats St. Joseph in back-and-forth affair

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles top Darien Blue Wave Next Post Girls basketball: Trinity Catholic comes back to top St. Joseph
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress