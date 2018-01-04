Boys basketball: Trinity Catholic turns back St. Joseph

St. Joseph lost to Trinity Catholic, 61-41, in Stamford on Wednesday.
Dimitry Moise scored 21 points for Trinity (3-2).
Gavin Greene led St. Joseph with 18 points and five rebounds.
Paul Fabbri scored 11 points with three assists.
St. Joseph
Jared Grindrod 2 1-1 6, Paul Fabbri 4 1-2 11, Ian Argento 0 0-1 0, Gavin Greene 8 1-2 18, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Dan Tobin 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 1 0-0 2, Bobby Sullivan 1 0-1 3, Tyler DuBuse 0 1-2 1.
Totals: 16 4-9 41.
Trinity
Stephen McGill 7 1-2 17, Dutreil Contavio 5 1-1 11, Jack Soucy 0 0-0 0, Rasheed Constant 1 0-0 2, Dimitry Moise 8 4-4 21, Camron Blake 2 0-0 6, Anthony Anderson 1 0-0 2, Matt Hennessy 1 0-0 2, Jayson Andrew 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 25 6-7 61.
St. Joseph — 12 3 19 7 – 41
Trinity — 14 13 18 16 – 61
3-pointers: SJ-Fabbri 2, Grindrod, Greene, Sullivan; T-McGill 2, Blake 2, Moise.