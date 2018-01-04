Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles top Darien Blue Wave

By Trumbull Times on January 4, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Timmond Williams made four 3-pointers and scored 27 points in the win over Darien. — David G. Whitham photo

The Trumbull High boys basketball team took a double-digit lead early and rode that advantage to a 76-59 victory over Darien High on Wednesday.

Timmond Williams scored 27 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles, now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC.

Chris Brown had 19 points and 10 rebounds

Cape Holden had 11 points.

Evan Gutowski had nine rebounds.

Quentar Taylor had eight assists.

Justin Jordan scored 20 points for Darien (2-2).

Will Rolapp scored 14 and Andrew Darby had 10.

Darien      11    13   18   17     59

Trumbull   24    14   22   16     76

