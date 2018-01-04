Boys basketball: Trumbull Eagles top Darien Blue Wave

The Trumbull High boys basketball team took a double-digit lead early and rode that advantage to a 76-59 victory over Darien High on Wednesday.

Timmond Williams scored 27 points for coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles, now 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the FCIAC.

Chris Brown had 19 points and 10 rebounds

Cape Holden had 11 points.

Evan Gutowski had nine rebounds.

Quentar Taylor had eight assists.

Justin Jordan scored 20 points for Darien (2-2).

Will Rolapp scored 14 and Andrew Darby had 10.

Darien 11 13 18 17 59



Trumbull 24 14 22 16 76