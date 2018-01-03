Trumbull Times

Snow on the way, schools closed, parking ban in effect tonight

By Donald Eng on January 3, 2018 in Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

Update 8:40pm Wednesday — Trumbull public and private schools are closed tomorrow as a result of the winter storm that is affecting the East Coast from Florida to Massachusetts.

The Trumbull schools announced the closing on Twitter and on the school system’s website. Story continues below.

Original story 1:42 pm Wednesday —

A parking ban is in effect for all Trumbull roads beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

In a statement posted on the town’s website, residents were notified that all vehicles must be moved off the street by tonight to allow for better snow removal. The ban will remain in effect until the roads have been completely cleared.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow beginning early Thursday and continuing through the morning. Total accumulations of 4-6 inches are possible.

Jacob Meisel of SWCTweather.com  was a guest on Coffee Break on the HAN Network this morning and broke down the various weather models in the video above.

