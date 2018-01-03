Trumbull Times

Trumbull wrestling team's Dinner Dance at Vazzy's

By Trumbull Times on January 3, 2018

The Trumbull wrestling team’s Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Vazzy’s 19th Hole at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course at 2390 Easton Turnpike in Fairfield.

THS Wrestling will honor Ray Faustich with its Lasting Impact Award.

Faustich was the Eagles’ wrestling coach from 1977-99.

The fee of $55 per person (21 and older) includes appetizers, dinner, open bar, silent auction, raffles, music and dancing.

To donate an item for the silent auction, email Karen Holmes at [email protected] or sign-up at signupgenius.com/go/50805445aeaa2ca31-2018.

