Obituary: Joseph Pieragostini III, 62, of Bridgeport

Joseph Pieragostini, III, age 62, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Miriam Perez Pieragostini and devoted father to Tess Pieragostini, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Born in New Haven on June 2, 1955, he was the son of Olive Fay Armstrong Pieragostini and the late Joseph Pieragostini, Jr. of Trumbull.

He attended St. Rose of Lima School in New Haven and graduated from St. Catherine of Siena School and St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

He is survived by his siblings Elizabeth Zorrilla (Carlos) of Sugar Land, TX, William Pieragostini (Katja) of Newtown, and Thomas Pieragostini of Trumbull, his mother-in-law Paulina Perez of Bridgeport, his sister-in-law Mikki Mayer (Norbert) of Orange, his brother-in-law Lazaro Perez (Bonnie) of Stratford, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Ricardo Perez.

Joe was a modern-day renaissance man. A gifted carpenter, cook, and restaurateur, Joe took great pleasure in his ability to create, making his work as an independent contractor and the owner and operator of the former Elizabeth’s Tearoom in Newtown particularly meaningful to him. Joe also had the unique ability of making friends wherever he went. His kindness, generosity, and dedication to those he loved made him a loyal friend.

Aside from a vast array of talents and interests, his primary focus was always on his family. A devoted husband and father, he referred to himself as a “Mr. Mom” and did everything he could to make his wife and daughter happy. Joe always placed great importance on being present in the lives of his loved ones, and this became even more apparent towards the end of his life. Joe’s perseverance, courage, and positive outlook on even the darkest of days serve as a testament to his character and as an inspiration to all who knew him. He was so loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.