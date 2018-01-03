Football: Darien, St. Joseph, Joe Della Veccia to be feted

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association football committee announced their special football awards for the 2017 football season.
These players and schools will be honored at the All-State football banquet at the Aqua Turf Club on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 12 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Joe Della Vecchia was named Coach of the Year.
Killingly High was Team of the Year, Mike Ciotti from Daniel Hand Assistant Coach of the Year, Markell Dobbs from Ansonia High Player of the Year and Dan Brey for Joel Barlow CHSCA Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Along with these individual winners, plaques will be presented to the CIAC All-State championship tourney winners: Class LL – Darien High School, Class L – Daniel Hand High School, Class M – Killingly High School and Class S – St. Joseph High School.
Along with these awards all the individual All-State players in each division will be honored with their All-State certificates. All the awards for this football All-State banquet are sponsored by Stadium Systems of Canaan, Connecticut.
Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the All-State football banquet may call CHSCA executive director John Fontana at 860-628-4122.