Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 4-10, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday 

Jan. 4-10, 2018

12 a.m. — Trumbull High School/TPAUD Freshman Forum

1:30 a.m. — The Opioid Epidemic

2:45 a.m. — Demystifying College Admissions

4:15 a.m. — Fake News: Can You Spot It?

5:30 a.m. — Spark Social Media

6:30 a.m. — Imagine That!

7:50 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 16: Fall Prevention

8 a.m. — Live Story Performance: Three Roads, Three Women

9 a.m. — Author Talk, “Crooked”

10 a.m. — Imagine That!

11:20 p.m. — Billy Genuario and Destiny Gazebo Concert

1 p.m. — Ethical Choices: The Enviroment and Modern Agriculture

2:05 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Factory Farming

3:20 p.m. — Ethical Choices: Healthful Eating

4:40 p.m. — Imagine That!

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee Jan. 2 Meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration Committee Jan. 2 Meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic Community and Development Commission Jan.  2 Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Jan. 3 Meeting

