Upcoming at the Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena

The Parish of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, in Trumbull, is offering the following. For more information, call 203-377-3133.

The Parish hosts an RCIA Inquiry Evening on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., in the McClinch Family Center. Anyone interested in becoming Catholic or who has not yet received the Sacrament of Confirmation, is invited to learn more about the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults, which prepares candidates to be received as members of the Catholic Church. Lead by Deacon Patrick Toole.

Pope Francis implores us: “Do not be afraid of Confession!” St. Catherine of Siena​ offers Confession and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament every Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.: Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. Both anonymous and face-to-face confession is offered.

Speaking to Sparrows is about women confronting the uncomfortable. The documentary brings to light issues facing women in today’s world, creates space for difficult conversations which are a light in the darkness, leading to sisterhood, belonging, healing. Two screenings: Jan. 10 and Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.