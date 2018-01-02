Boys hockey: Trumbull wins Heuchling & Swift Memorial Classic

The Trumbull High boys ice hockey team captured the Heuchling & Swift Memorial Hockey Classic title this past weekend at the Whittemore Center Arena on the campus of the University of New Hampshire.

Coach Greg Maxey’s Eagles defeated host school Oyster River High (N.H.), 5-2, in the final.

They lost the first game 4-3 to Portsmouth/Newmarket High (N.H.), but rebounded with an 8-1 win over Spaulding High (N.H.).

Oyster River advanced with a 6-1 win over Martha’s Vineyard High (Mass.) and a 5-0 victory over York High (Maine) 5-0.

“We played progressively better as the tournament went on,” Maxey said. “Matt Mocker (senior captain) had a tournament high six goals and three assists. He was on an absolute mission in the final with two goals and two helpers.

“We had solid goaltending from Alex Tsymbaluk (sophomore) and Leo Thanasoulis (senior).

“Junior Alex Jackel had two goals and four assists. Sophomore Manny Bellios added four goals.

“Freshmen Jack McLean (2 goals, assist) and Owen Finnegan (goal, two assists) each had three points.

“It was a great weekend of hockey and a wonderful experience for us.”

The tournament has been hosted by Oyster River High for the past six years in honor of former players Todd Heuchling and Brian Swift.

It was the first time the Trumbull has participated in an out-of-state tournament.

In addition to skating in one of Hockey East’s premier arenas, the Eagles had a chance to speak with UNH Club hockey coach Stephen McIsaac about educational and hockey opportunities beyond high school.