Trumbull Recreation announces three new programs

The Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department has announced three new programs beginning in January. Registrations can be completed at the recreation offices located at 366 Church Hill Road in Trumbull or online at trumbull-ct.gov under the Parks and Rec. tab.

Winter Lacrosse Clinics — Presented by Trumbull Youth Lacrosse. Offered to boys and girls in Kindergarten-4th grade. This clinic will focus on fun while learning the fastest game on two feet. Great introduction to lacrosse for new players and skill development for current players.

Boys — Tuesdays at Tashua Elementary School, Jan. 9-March 13; grades K-2, 6-7 p.m.; grades 3 and 4, 7-8 p.m.

Girls — Thursdays at Frenchtown Elementary School, Jan. 11-March 15; grades K-2, 6-7 p.m.; grades 3 and 4, 7-8 p.m.

Winter Tennis Clinics — Presented by Fairfield County Tennis. Offered to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Students learn the proper skills of tennis and game play through fun and enjoyable lessons. Classes are divided by age and ability level.

Thursdays at Daniel’s Farm; Jan. 18-Feb. 15; March 1-April 5; grades K-2, 4-4:45 p.m.; grades 3-5, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Engineering Imagination — In Engineering Imagination classes, students will learn customized, unique S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Architecture, and Mathematics) based curriculum. Children will have the opportunity to explore a variety of challenges through Legos and other medium such as recycled materials, wood, and old motors and gears. Mondays at the Barn at Indian Ledge; Jan. 22-Feb. 26; Engineering Fundamentals; grades K-2, 4:15-6 p.m.; March 12-April 2; Aspiring young Engineers; grades 3-5, 4:15-6 p.m.