Trumbull Times

Meditation classes offered regularly at Trumbull Library

By Julie Miller on January 5, 2018 in Community, Lead News, People · 0 Comments

The popularity of a recent meditation class at Trumbull Library has made it a regularly scheduled session at the main branch, located at 33 Quality St.

Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday each month at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators.

CMP focuses on practices that have a scientific basis and seeks to bring the highest standards of ethics, scholarship and depth of practice to their organization. Numerous recent studies have proven the benefits of meditation, which include improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health.

Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required.

The classes are free and open to the public.

Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.

Related posts:

  1. Clothesline Project helps raise awareness of domestic violence
  2. One Book, One Town: Library announces title, prepares spring program
  3. IMPACTrumbull celebrates successful 2015 with mini golf at library
  4. Parks shake-up: Recreation director, assistant superintendent to be cut

Tags:

Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull's Cannone wins National Duals title
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress