Meditation classes offered regularly at Trumbull Library

The popularity of a recent meditation class at Trumbull Library has made it a regularly scheduled session at the main branch, located at 33 Quality St.

Lunch Hour Meditation sessions are offered on the second and fourth Monday each month at noon or 1 p.m. Conducted by Community Mindfulness Project (CMP), the sessions are appropriate for both new and experienced meditators.

CMP focuses on practices that have a scientific basis and seeks to bring the highest standards of ethics, scholarship and depth of practice to their organization. Numerous recent studies have proven the benefits of meditation, which include improved emotional regulation, focus, resilience, compassion, and mental and physical health.

Participants will be seated during the session and no special clothing or equipment is required.

The classes are free and open to the public.

Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.