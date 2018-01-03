Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information or to volunteer, call the library or get contact information at their website: the-friends-of-the-trumbull-library.com.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 1st of 8: CP Algebra I. Saturday, Jan. 6, 1-2:30 p.m. In this series, Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions on the review packet and your answers. Free. Open to students, parents, and the public. Each session will concentrate on a specific class. Register for the exact one(s) you want. Call the library, if questions.

Coyote River Band — Sunday, Jan. 7, 2-3 p.m. Register. Free.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 2nd of 8: ACP Algebra I. Sunday, Jan. 7, 3-4:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) you want. Call the library, if questions.

Mindfulness Meditation at Lunch Hour — Monday, Jan. 8, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. Q&A. Details online. Two one-hour sessions offered; register for noon or 1pm.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 3rd of 8: CP Algebra II. Monday, Jan. 8, 6-7:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) you want. Call the library, if questions.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 4th of 8: ACP Algebra II. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 6-7:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) you want. Call the library, if questions.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 5th of 8: Honors Algebra II. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Digital Downloading Free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Thursday, Jan. 11, 2-3:30 p.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads and livestreams: e-Books, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. See how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 6th of 8: CP Geometry. Thursday, Jan. 11, 6-7:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 7th of 8: ACP Geometry. Saturday, Jan. 13, 1-2:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Teens: THS Midterm Exam Math Packet Help — 8th of 8: Honors Algebra I/Geometry A. Sunday, Jan. 14, 3-4:30 p.m. In this series Dr. Bob Prottas will help with your last minute questions and answers. Free. Register for the exact one(s) or more you want. Call the library, if questions.

Children’s

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 and up. Saturday, Jan. 6, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places, languages, games? New foods? Families and kids join the Club, every other Saturday,, run by Trumbull High student Ishan. His long interest in languages and cultures around the world fuels his desire to share. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Jan. 8, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Join this fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in. Free.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Jan. 10, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Adult Craft Time — Earrings. Wednesday, Jan. 10, 6:30-7:45pm. Come for a beginner earring- making class and leave with a burst of bling you made yourself. Free. Register.

Art Explorer — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Jan. 11, 10:30-11 a.m. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

New. Fairchild Salsa Kids — Spanish-themed storytime. Ages 2 and up. Thursday, Jan 11, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Listen to a story in Spanish and learn to dance to different Latin rhythms. Drop in.

