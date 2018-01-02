Coyote River Band performs Jan. 7

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host The Coyote River Band trio on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m., as the first band performance for 2018.

The band is a musical trio with male and female lead singers and acoustic guitar, playing covers from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Through the intimacy of a trio, the band engages the audience to experience musical nostalgia while listening to timeless favorites.

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.