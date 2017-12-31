Trumbull Times

Police search mall for assault suspects

Fight involved three males, display case knocked over

By Donald Eng on December 31, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Trumbull police are investigating an apparent assault at Westfield mall on New Year’s Eve.

According to reports, at about 3 p.m. police were called to the Macy’s store on a report of a fight. Police said a 21-year-old male was walking into the mall and two other males followed him into Macy’s. They approached the victim and assaulted him with their hands.

A fight then took place and a display case in the store was knocked over. The victim received minor injuries and was able to run away. The subjects responsible for the assault have not been identified at this time. The police investigation is continuing. There were no weapons reported to have been displayed or used by the suspects in this incident.

