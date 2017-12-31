Trumbull Times

Friday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on December 31, 2017

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling  results on Dec. 29 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first place lead.  

Duke Dubuc bowled the high scratch single game of 298 (a new season high) and the high single game with handicap of 333 ( a new season high).  

Jay Tyler bowled the high three game series of 700 and the three game high series with handicap of 772.  

The individual high average bowler is George Chiodo at 211.36.

Rich Schwam is at 208.97 and Carl Bluestein is at 200.08.

