Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets lose to West Haven

By Trumbull Times on December 30, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph boys hockey team closed strong, but three goals in the third period wasn’t enough as the Cadets lost to West Haven 7-5 at Bennett Rink in West Haven on Saturday.

The Westies took a 3-0 lead after one period and took their advantage to 6-0 at the 13:16 mark of the second.

Sam Bracchi scored less than a minute later, before Jack Pisani added a goal right before the buzzer. Sean Attanasio, Thomas Scheitinger and Tommy Flynn had assists.

West Haven made it 7-2 at 3:22 of the third period.

Attanasio scored from Bracchi at 4:30 and Dareios Linss found the back of the net from Bracchi and Attanasio midway through the stanza.

Flynn, assisted by Linss and Bracchi scored at 13:37.

St. Joseph won the shots on goal battle, 34-32.

The Cadets’ Chris Higgins had 25 saves.

The Westies’ Logan Cole made 29 stops.

Related posts:

  1. Boys hockey: Wilson stonewalls Darien in semis
  2. Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Trinity Catholic in OT
  3. Boys hockey: St. Joseph loses 4-2 to Hamden High
  4. Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets defeat Fairfield

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles sweep opposition at Duals
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress