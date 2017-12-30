Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets lose to West Haven

The St. Joseph boys hockey team closed strong, but three goals in the third period wasn’t enough as the Cadets lost to West Haven 7-5 at Bennett Rink in West Haven on Saturday.

The Westies took a 3-0 lead after one period and took their advantage to 6-0 at the 13:16 mark of the second.

Sam Bracchi scored less than a minute later, before Jack Pisani added a goal right before the buzzer. Sean Attanasio, Thomas Scheitinger and Tommy Flynn had assists.

West Haven made it 7-2 at 3:22 of the third period.

Attanasio scored from Bracchi at 4:30 and Dareios Linss found the back of the net from Bracchi and Attanasio midway through the stanza.

Flynn, assisted by Linss and Bracchi scored at 13:37.

St. Joseph won the shots on goal battle, 34-32.

The Cadets’ Chris Higgins had 25 saves.

The Westies’ Logan Cole made 29 stops.