Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles sweep opposition at Duals

Trumbull High School’s wrestling team hosted the Trumbull Duals on a snowy Saturday.

The Eagles went unbeaten, yet did not earn the distinction of tourney champs due to seizing the opportunity to face some unfamiliar competition.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles (14-0) made it to the finals in one of the tourney’s pools, along with defending Class M runner-up Foran of Milford, but the Eagles had just beaten Foran earlier in the week.

With a chance to see an unfamiliar foe, the Eagles and Pomperaug of Southbury, which Trumbull defeated earlier on Saturday, flip flopped, sending Pomperaug into the finals rather than wrestling in the third place/fourth place bout, and Trumbull to face Simsbury in the final clash of the afternoon.

The Eagles defeated Westhill of Stamford 60-19, Pomperaug 57-30, Nonnewaug 63-18 and Simsbury 51-22.

After dominating Westhill, the Eagles were tested a bit more by Pomperaug as the Panthers won five bouts via pinfall.

“We have to do a better job staying off our backs and not giving up that six points because that’s big,” said Trumbull 138-pound weight division competitor Matt Ryan, who won all four of his bouts via pin.

In their next two matches, against Nonnewaug and Simsbury, Trumbull did a better job as only a combined five Eagles were pinned.

Brett Nutter, Trumbull’s 195-pounder, said his team did a good job in the win over Pomperaug.

“I was proud of what we did and how we stepped up when we needed to,” said Nutter, who won all of his matches via pinfall.

Against Pomperaug, each of the wins for both squads came via pin, with the exception of Trumbull’s Will Holmes, who earned an 11-6 decision over Jake Sarno at 145 pounds.

Jack Ryan at 106, Brandon Neri-Jacobs at 113, Jon Kosak at 126, David Castaldo at 132 and Joe Palmieri at 182 also won against Pomperaug.

“It was nice to step up and take that one,” Anderson said of his team’s win over the Panthers from Southbury.

Anderson was especially pleased with the toughness displayed by Castaldo, Palmieri and the Ryan brothers in that competition.

“The tournament as a whole is fun. Team-wise, it’s enjoyable. You get all these close duals and get to hang out with your teammates,” Matt Ryan added.

Trumbull- 63 Nonewaug-18

120 Kelvin Cenkoli (N) Pin Aidan Burns (T) 1:33

126 Jon Kosak (T) Pin Benjamin Nez-Charest (N) 4:47

138 Matt Ryan (T) Pin Mason Willamson (N) 3:03

145 – William Holmes (T) FFT

152- Jace Starrett (T) FFT

160 Jack Cronin (N) Pin Gabe LaGuardia (T) 1:17

170 Flori Cenkoli (N) Pin Webster Williams (T) 3:14

182 Joe Palmieri (T) Dec. Steve Gruazien (N) 15-13

195 Brett Nutter (T) Pin Eli Mils Nanthan (N) 1:45

220 – Matthew Ryan (T) FFT

285 – LJ Suarez (T) FFT

106 – Jack Ryan (T) FFT

113 – Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) FFT

Trumbull-60 Westhill-19

106 Jack Ryan (T) Pin Bryson Themes (WH) :31

113 Themy Baranes (WH) Dec. Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) 0-3

120 Chase Darrott (WH) Pin Aidan Burns (T) 1:52

126 Tommy Mezar (WH) Major Jon Kosak (T) 9-1

132 David Castaldo (T) Pin Kyle Hammel (WH) 4:19

138 Matt Ryan (T) Pin Alex Edwards (WH) 3:24

145 Will Holmes (T) Pin Kyle Alswenger (WH) 5:36

160 Gabe LaGuardia (T) Pin Cole Bautista (WH) 3:24

170Webster Williams (T) Pin Marco Alvarado (WH) :50

195 Brett Nutter (T) Pin Keuon Mcleen (WH) 4:00

220 Josh Merris (WH) Pin Matthew Ryan (T) 1:25

285- LJ Suarez (T) – FFT

Trumbull- 57 Pomperaug- 30

113 Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) Pin David Jutcawitz(P) 4:48

120 Michaela Quinn (P) Pin Aidan Burns (T) :30

126 Jon Kosak (T) Pin Chris Maisano (P) 2:21

132 David Castaldo (T) Pin Dan Germain (P) 1:56

138 Matt Ryan (T) Pin Nick Sullivan (P) 2:16

145 Will Holmes (T) Dec. Jake Sarno (P) 11-6

152 Mark Manson (P) Pin Jace Starrett (T) 2:38

160 Tim Cocchiola (P) Pin Gabe LaGuardia (T) 1:18

170 Matt Barros (P) Pin Webster Williams (T) 5:27

182 Joe Palmieri (T) Pin Mike Reilly (P) 5:23

195 Brett Nutter (T) Pin Greg Gulick (P) 2:33

220 Andrew Anglace (P) Pin Matthew Ryan (T) 2:22

106 Jack Ryan (T) Pin Tyler Wargo (P) :13

Trumbull- 51 Simsbury- 22

126 Jon Kosak (T) Pin Noah Pryzbeck (S) 3:19

132 David Castaldo (T) Pin Andrew Oken (S) :57

138 Matt Ryan (T) Pin Elijah Eckert (S) 1:23

145 Will Holmes (T) Pin Brett Araniti (S) 3:57

152 Jake Epstein (S) Pin Jace Starrett (T) 3:13

160 Webster Williams (T) Pin Jack Montgornery (S) 2:46

170 Will Henry (S) Dec. Gabe LaGuardia (T) 4-2

182 Joe Palmieri (T) Pin Ben Cary (S) 1:28

195 Brett Nutter (T) Dec. Jackson King (S) 4-1

220 LJ Suarez (T) Pin Jack Cunningham 2:36

106 Ty Finn (S) Dec. Jack Ryan(T) 6-2

113 Sal Pera (S) Major Dec. Brandon Neri-Jacobs (T) 8-0

120 Aiden Brown (S) Pin Aidan Burns (T) 1:25

Pool A

Trumbull – 60 Westhill – 19

Trumbull – 51 Pomperaug – 30

Trumbull – 63 Nonnewaug – 18

Pomperaug – 45 Westhill – 34

Pomperaug – 57 Nonnewaug – 19

Westhill – 48 Nonnewaug – 36

Pool B

Ledyard – 41 Foran- 35

Foran – 42 – Simsbury – 35

Simsbury – 37 Ledyard – 30

Simsbury – 61 Masuk – 12

Ledyard – 54 Masuk – 22

Foran – 75 Masuk – 0

*Foran wins pool on criteria – most points scored.

Finals

Championship – Foran – 54 Pomperaug – 26

3rd & 4th – Trumbull – 51 Simsbury – 22

5th & 6th – Ledyard – 39 Westhill – 34

7th & 8th – Nonnewaug – 41 Masuk – 28