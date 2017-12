A two-car crash on Route 8 that took the life of an Ansonia man remains under investigation, according to published news reports.

WTNH news reported that state police responded to an accident near Exit 8 Friday evening about 5:30 p.m. William Pollock, 55, was able to get himself out of his car, but within minutes became unresponsive. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

More information when available.