Girls basketball: Trumbull defeats Masuk for tourney title

Trumbull High’s girls basketball team used a thorough team effort in the championship game of its Holiday Tournament, as the Eagles topped Masuk of Monroe 53-24 on Friday night.

Coach Steve Tobitsch’s Eagles improved to 5-0 and the Panthers fell to 3-3.

Led by the efforts of captains Julie Keckler, who earned tourney MVP honors, and All Tournament team honoree Aisling McGuire, the Eagles were solid on both ends of the court and built a 29-7 halftime lead.

When all was said and done, all 13 team members got onto the court, playing quality minutes and contributed, with nine players registering points.

Trumbull’s high scorers were Keckler and Jess Lipinski, who canned a trio of 3-pointers in the second half; both dropped in nine points.

Brady Lynch scored eight, Krystina Schueler had seven, Allie Palmieri scored six, Cassi Barbato added five, Maguire had four, Jenna DeSabella three and Meghan Lesko two.

Bella McCain, Meave Hampford, Kelly O’Leary and Gianna Ghitsa also helped run the Trumbull offense and limit Masuk’s scoring output.

Tobitsch said it was nice to give the bench players, who push the starters in practice, a chance for some game action.

“We had girls who came in tonight and they got their moment to shine. I think it speaks to the depth of our team. They came in and gave us good minutes in the second half,” Tobitsch said.

Lynch and Lesko both pulled down five rebounds for the Eagles.

Trumbull forced 18 turnovers.

Tobitsch was particularly pleased with how strong his defense was throughout the evening, especially given Bethel managed 33 points in the second half of a 48-45 Trumbull win in the tournament opener two days earlier.

“Tonight we clamped down defensively,” Tobitsch said.

The Eagles moved the ball well on offense.

“We shared the ball very well tonight. We found the open shooter. I think our team played very well, and together, tonight,” Tobitsch said.

Masuk coach Michael Collins was pleased with how his team defended but noted that the Eagles made their shots.

“They’ve beaten really good teams already this year. They don’t have any real weaknesses. That’s a testament to Steve and his staff, and the players, and how hard they work,” Collins added.

Trumbull will be on the road to play FCIAC foes Darien and Stamford next Wednesday and Friday.

“We’ve got a tough week ahead,” Tobitsch said.