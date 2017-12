Trumbull High’s boys basketball team defeated host Stratford High, 86-61, in the first round of the Merit Insurance Classic on Thursday.

Coach Buddy Bray’s Eagles (2-1) will play Harding for the title today at 7.

Chris Brown scored 27 points, Evan Gutowski 23 and Timmond Williams 14.

The Eagles went 20-for-22 from the foul line.

Joe August scored 20 points, Sean Carroll 11 points and Mike August had 10 for Stratford.