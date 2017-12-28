Student and business leaders prepare for forum

Building on the contributions of last year’s participants, an entirely new collection of panelists is preparing for the 2018 Superintendent’s College & Career Readiness Forum in the Trumbull High School Auditorium that will be open to the community beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3.

Hosted by School Supt. Gary Cialfi and the Trumbull Board of Education, and co-sponsored by the Trumbull ACE Foundation and Business-Education Initiative, the evening will offer ample opportunity for THS students and parents to gain panelists’ insights to fulfilling post-high school expectations from college and business representatives Bob Hannafin of Fairfield U. and Tom Tesoro of Standard Motor Products.

Through a question and answer format, current students and recent THS graduates will share their high school experiences as they prepared for their lives after high school. In addition, several THS administrators and Guidance Department leaders will offer practical insights to navigating the numerous, but sometimes little-known, opportunities available for students to explore their interests as they seek out their passion for the future. In addition, the mother of a recent graduate will be participating and able to describe a parent’s perspective on how these opportunities propelled her son’s future.

Student participants include Trumbull High seniors Ethan Bachand, Matthew Kuroghlian, Gabriela Kwiatkowski, and Peter Raverta. Trumbull High graduates participating in the panel discussion are Matthew Buchwald, Georgetown University; Cristina Catana, Manhattan College; Astonique Robinson, American University; Ariana Rojas, UConn-Stamford.

Kathy O’Brien will offer a parent’s perspective. Trumbull High staff members Marc Guarino, Samantha Eisenberg, Catherine Hilser and Ellen Spark will offer their insights too.

More information is available by consulting the Trumbull Public Schools website at www.trumbullps.org.