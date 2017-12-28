Wrestling: Trumbull sweep benefits younger grapplers

Trumbull High’s wrestling team dominated the competition in four-team home match on Saturday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s Eagles had their way with all three opponents, including an 84-0 win over Bunnell and a 78-5 triumph over Stratford. Against Stratford, Trumbull had 10 wins via a forfeit.

In the 113 pound weight division, Brandon Neri-Jacobs pinned Sean Meisel in 2:41.

At 126 pounds, Jonathan Kosak pinned Tanner Mitchell just as time expired to end the first period.

William Holmes pinned Jack Carter at 145 pounds in 1:11.

All three Eagles scored points with takedowns, and Neri-Jacobs also tallied six near-fall points.

In the Bunnell match, Trumbull had seven forfeit wins and seven more pins.

For the seasoned wrestlers, this served essentially as an extension of practice — an opportunity for time on the mats to work on technique.

The lesser-experienced team members were matched up against similarly new-to-high school wrestling counterparts.

“It’s good for our younger kids,” Anderson said. “Having newer wrestlers face upperclassmen from the get-go is not beneficial. It’s like a boxer. If you send a boxer to get punched and knocked around by a champ they’re not going to learn anything.”

Freshman and 120-pound grappler Aidan Burns, who competed in both varsity and junior varsity matches, said, “I’ve never wrestled before and they have so it’s giving me experience.”

Kosak pinned Bunnell’s Mike Amorando in 3:14.

David Castaldo pinned Frankie Mahar in just 51 seconds at 132.

Matt Ryan, after a two-point takedown and three near-fall points, pinned Julian DeMatteo in 1:45 at 138.

Holmes finished his 145-pound bout with Sean Abner with a win by fall in 3:14. Holmes had a first-period takedown and a pair of second-period near-fall points.

At 160, Webster Williams pinned Matt Soares in 1:19.

At 195, Brett Nutter pinned Tyree Hall in 42 seconds.

The Trumbull Duals will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m.