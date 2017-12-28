Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Lauralton with defense

By Trumbull Times on December 28, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

St. Joseph’s girls basketball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 41-25, in Milford on Wednesday.

Winners of two straight games, coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets will host Trinity Catholic  next Wednesday night at 7.

Trailing the Crusaders 16-14 at the half, St. Joseph turned up the defensive pressure and limited them to nine points the rest of the way.

Tessie Hynes (12 points) and Kaitlyn Capobianco (8 points) each made a pair of 3-pointers.

Rahmia Johnston scored eight points.

Elena Ball had eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Emma Elrod had eight points, eight rebounds and blocked three shots.

Capobianco had four assists and four steals.

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 0-0 0   Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 0 0-0 0  Kaitlin Capobianco 3 0-0 8 Tessie Hynes 2 6-11 12 Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0   McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0  Rahmia Johnston 2 4-6 8  Beca Kery 0 0-0 0  Allison Krekoska  0 0-0 0 Elena Ball 2 1-3 5  Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0  Emma Elrod 2 4-6 8

Totals – 11 15-26 41

Lauralton Hall

McCarthy 0 2-4 2  Haskins 1 4-6 6  Spahn 1 0-0 2  Boynton 0 0-0 0  Sendzik  3 4-6 10  Rush 1 0-1 2  Omen 0 0-0 0  Dawling 1 0-2 2  Chirgos 0 0-0 0  Adams  0 1-2 1

Totals – 7 9-17 25

St Joseph –  6   8   13  14  – 41

Lauralton –   3  13   3   6   –  25

3 pt FG –

St Joseph – Tessie Hynes – 2,  Kaitlyn Capobianco – 2

