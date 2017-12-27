Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Bethel Wildcats

The Trumbull High girls basketball team won a hard-fought 48-45 home game with Bethel to advance to its Holiday Tournament championship game Friday night at 7.

Trumbull improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Julie Keckler scored 16 points to go with five assists.

Cassie Barbato and Allie Palmieri scored 11 points each

Brady Lynch and Krystina Schueler combined for 15 rebounds in the game.

Trumbull

Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 2 1-3 6; Julie Keckler 4 6-10 16; Cassie Barbato 4 1-2 11; Allie Palmieri 4 2-2 11; Brady Lynch 2 0-0 4

Team Totals: 16 10-17 48

Bethel

Mia Prazeres 0 0-0 0; Vicky Grace 1 0-0 2; Lily Daniels 4 2-4 10; Gabriella Mendonca 2 0-0 6; Brittany Roach 3 0-0 8; Myranda Nyborg 3 6-9 12; Abby Saunders 3 1-2 7; Stephanie Mosley 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 16 9-15 45

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 10 7 14 17 – 48

Bethel: 6 6 13 20 – 45

3-Pointers:

Trumbull: Aisling Maguire 1; Julie Keckler – 2; Cassie Barbato – 2; Allie Palmieri-1

Bethel: Brittany Roach-2; Gabriella Mendonca-2