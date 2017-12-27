Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Bethel Wildcats

By Trumbull Times on December 27, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Trumbull High girls basketball team won a hard-fought 48-45 home game with Bethel to advance to its Holiday Tournament championship game Friday night at 7.

Trumbull improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC.

Julie Keckler scored 16 points to go with five assists.

Cassie Barbato and Allie Palmieri scored 11 points each

Brady Lynch and Krystina Schueler combined for 15 rebounds in the game.

Trumbull

Meghan Lesko 0 0-0 0; Bella McCain 0 0-0 0; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 2 1-3 6; Julie Keckler 4 6-10 16; Cassie Barbato 4 1-2 11; Allie Palmieri 4 2-2 11; Brady Lynch 2 0-0 4

Team Totals: 16 10-17 48

Bethel

Mia Prazeres 0 0-0 0; Vicky Grace 1 0-0 2; Lily Daniels 4 2-4 10; Gabriella Mendonca 2 0-0 6; Brittany Roach 3 0-0 8; Myranda Nyborg 3 6-9 12; Abby Saunders 3 1-2 7; Stephanie Mosley 0 0-0 0

Team Totals:  16  9-15  45

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:  10  7  14  17 – 48

Bethel:  6  6  13  20 – 45

3-Pointers:

Trumbull: Aisling Maguire 1; Julie Keckler – 2; Cassie Barbato – 2; Allie Palmieri-1

Bethel: Brittany Roach-2; Gabriella Mendonca-2

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles defeat Hamden High
  2. Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles win at Danbury High
  3. Girls basketball: Trumbull edges Stamford, 39-36
  4. Girls basketball: Warde upends Trumbull High, 54-53

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Trumbull Eagles top Foran Lions
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress