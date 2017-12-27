Boys hockey: St. Joseph Cadets defeat Fairfield

The St. Joseph boys hockey team defeated Fairfield-Warde-Ludlowe, 4-2, at the Rinks at Shelton on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first period, the Cadets scored three consecutive goals to open the second.

Jack Pisani started things off at the 5:28 mark with Dareios Linss and Sean Attanasio getting assists.

Pisani scored unassisted only 21 seconds later.

Attanasio made it 3-0 at 6:27. Sam Bracchi had the assist.

Fairfield’s Rhys Davis, from Sawyer Coseglia, broke the string at 9:50 of the stanza.

Will Von Brauchitsch scored unassisted at 3:13 of the third and it was 3-2.

St. Joseph’s Tommy Flynn’s unassisted tally at 14:13 completed the scoring.

Fairfield had 40 shots on goal to 23 for the Cadets (1-3-0).

St. Joseph’s Chris Higgins had 38 saves.

Will Capalbo made 19 stops for Fairfield (1-1-0).