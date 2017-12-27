Trumbull to receive state affordable housing funds

The Trumbull Housing Authority and Stern Village are among 10 affordable housing projects to receive more than $31 million in state aid, according to a statement from Gov. Dannel Malloy.

The funding announcements are intended to help create, rehabilitate, or preserve nearly 600 units of affordable housing for both the rental and homeownership markets. These units are also aiding in the state’s efforts to prevent and end homelessness, Malloy said.

“When we invest in affordable housing, we invest in Connecticut’s future,” Malloy said. “Our affordable housing policies continue to make our state a more attractive place to live, work and raise a family, while providing stability and assistance to our veterans and our most vulnerable residents. With this round of funding, I look forward to continuing the progress we have made in transforming Connecticut into an affordable housing leader.”

In Trumbull, Stern Village apartments, which consists of 186 units of elderly housing, will receive about $5.2 million for energy efficiency upgrades. These upgrades include updates to HVAC systems, window replacement, upgrades to doors and insulation, making 20 unites ADA compliant, roof replacement on some units, walkway and sewer repairs and improvements, upgraded stormwater management and updates to the kitchen and community room.

Since 2011, the state has created, rehabilitated, or preserved approximately 10,000 affordable housing units. There are nearly 3,300 affordable units under construction, and funding commitments are in place to create approximately 5,200 more affordable units. The state’s investment in affordable housing totals more than $1 billion dollars. This investment in the housing industry has spurred another $2.5 billion in direct economic activity across the state, according to Malloy.

Other recipients of state affordable housing funds include:

Norwalk: St. Paul’s Flax Hill Cooperative, 86 units ($4,090,000);

Suffield: Stony Brook Phase II, 48 units ($6,456,132);

Hartford: Hartford Heritage Homes, 6 units ($656,036);

Ellington: Snipsic Village I & II, 42 units, Elderly Housing ($2,439,973);

Manchester: Common Thread Cooperative, 16 units, Limited Equity Co-op ($1,314,345);

New London: George Washington Carver Housing, 128 units of elderly housing ($4,257,122);

Norwich: Eastwood Court, 25 units of elderly housing ($1,822,738);

Wallingford: McGuire Court, 50 units of elderly housing ($3,662,127);

Westbrook: Patchogue Place Cooperative, 12 units, Limited Equity Co-op ($1,192,200).

These announcements are all contingent upon final approval by the State Bond Commission.