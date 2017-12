The Trumbull High boys basketball lost to host Ridgefield High, 65-28, on Saturday.

Timmond Williams scored 11 points for Trumbull, which was outscored 16-3 in the second quarter and 22-5 in the fourth period.

Chris Brown had five rebounds and Evan Gutowski blocked three shots.

Ridgefield made seven 3-pointers and was 11 for 15 from the foul line.

Brendan McNamara and James St. Pierre scored 14 points each.