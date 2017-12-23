Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling update

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling results as of Dec. 12 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first-place lead to a eight points.

Gerry Cordone bowled the high scratch single game of 245.

Mark Ryan had the high single game with handicap of 286.

George Chiodo and Mike Bartolotta each bowled the high three game series of 650.

Henry Giller had the three game high series with handicap of 727.

The individual high average bowler is George Chiodo at 211.27.

Rich Schwam is at 209.61 and Carl Bluestein is at 202.42.