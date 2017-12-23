Trumbull Times

Senior Men’s Club Tuesday League bowling results

By Trumbull Times on December 23, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Dec. 19 at the Nutmeg Lanes saw Team 5’s (Beecher Taylor, Jim Rainey, Joe Alarcon, Ron Fitzsimons) first-place lead reduced to three points over Team 8 (John Sembrot, Dave Martini, Sam Cicalo, Ray Saska).

Noel Gabrielle bowled the high scratch single game of 270 and the high-single game with handicap of 292.

Ray Saksa bowled the high three-game series of 657 and the three-game series with handicap of 732.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 205.34 and Guy Favreau is at 201.77.

Ron Fitzsimons and Ralph Keese are tied for the high individual match point leader with 60 points.

