Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Bridgeport Central

By Trumbull Times on December 23, 2017 in FCIAC, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Tessie Hynes scored 18 points to lead the St. Joseph girls basketball team to a 62-26 victory over Bridgeport Central on Friday.

Emma Elrod scored 11 points, eight rebounds and was 6 for 8 from the foul line for coach Chris Lindwall and his Cadets.

Kathryn Zito had seven assists and four steals.

Sarah Johnson had six steals and five rebounds.

St Joseph  1-4 overall  1-2 FCIAC

Veronica Lubas 1 1-2 3   Elizabeth Adzima 2 2-2 6 Kathryn Zito 1 2-4 5  Kaitlin Capobianco 2 2-2 6 Tessie Hynes 5 6-8 18   Sarah Johnson 1 0-0 2   

McKenna Hedman 0 2-6 2  Rahmia Johnston 2 0-1 4  Beca Kery 1 1-3 3  Allison Krekoska  1 0-0 2  Elena Ball 0 0-0 0  Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0  Emma Elrod 2 6-8 11

Totals – 18  22-37  62

Central 0-4 overall 0-3 FCIAC

Denny – 0 0-0 0  A. Dixon  0 0-0 0  V. Spence 1 0-0 2  T. Latore 0 0-0 0  S. Coleman 3 0-0 6  A Rodriguez 0 0-0 0  K. Amod 1 0-0 2  M. Janvier  0 1-2 1 B. Smith 0 2-4 2  J. Edmonds 2 0-0 4  I Ruiz  4 1-3 9

Totals – 11 4-9  26    

St Joseph –  17  18  13  14  – 62

Central –       8    3    9     6  –  26

3 pt FG –  St Joseph – Kathryn Zito – 1, Tessie Hynes – 2,  Emma Elrod – 1

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: St. Joseph shows off balance in 65-35 win
  2. Girls basketball: Staples rallies to defeat St. Joseph, 55-51
  3. Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Lauralton Hall
  4. Girls basketball: Darien defeats St. Joseph in final period

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys basketball: Central defeats St. Joseph in back-and-forth affair
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress