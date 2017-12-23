Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Bridgeport Central

Tessie Hynes scored 18 points to lead the St. Joseph girls basketball team to a 62-26 victory over Bridgeport Central on Friday.

Emma Elrod scored 11 points, eight rebounds and was 6 for 8 from the foul line for coach Chris Lindwall and his Cadets.

Kathryn Zito had seven assists and four steals.

Sarah Johnson had six steals and five rebounds.

St Joseph 1-4 overall 1-2 FCIAC

Veronica Lubas 1 1-2 3 Elizabeth Adzima 2 2-2 6 Kathryn Zito 1 2-4 5 Kaitlin Capobianco 2 2-2 6 Tessie Hynes 5 6-8 18 Sarah Johnson 1 0-0 2

McKenna Hedman 0 2-6 2 Rahmia Johnston 2 0-1 4 Beca Kery 1 1-3 3 Allison Krekoska 1 0-0 2 Elena Ball 0 0-0 0 Maddie Johnson 0 0-0 0 Emma Elrod 2 6-8 11

Totals – 18 22-37 62

Central 0-4 overall 0-3 FCIAC

Denny – 0 0-0 0 A. Dixon 0 0-0 0 V. Spence 1 0-0 2 T. Latore 0 0-0 0 S. Coleman 3 0-0 6 A Rodriguez 0 0-0 0 K. Amod 1 0-0 2 M. Janvier 0 1-2 1 B. Smith 0 2-4 2 J. Edmonds 2 0-0 4 I Ruiz 4 1-3 9

Totals – 11 4-9 26

St Joseph – 17 18 13 14 – 62

Central – 8 3 9 6 – 26

3 pt FG – St Joseph – Kathryn Zito – 1, Tessie Hynes – 2, Emma Elrod – 1