HAN’s Top Stories of 2017

From looming layoffs to a baby born on the side of the highway — HAN takes a look at the stories our readers found most interesting this year.

Kate Czaplinski and John Kovach share the Top 10 Most Read Stories of 2017, across all 16 of our local news sites.

Based on web hits, we list the stories — some serious and some silly — that had an impact this year.

Watch below:

We later discuss some of the stories that didn’t make top in web hits, but had an impact locally.

For the top stories in your town, be sure to visit your local HAN Network community news site.

CT Pulse, focusing on Connecticut politics and news, returns in 2018 on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. on HAN Network.

