K-9 Texas found after lengthy search in Ridgefield’s mountains

The state police bloodhound that went missing during a search and rescue near Wooster Mountain Wednesday night was found Friday morning after an extensive search through the Ridgefield-Danbury border.

The search for the missing bloodhound was enough to warrant federal resources, a state police helicopter with infrared cameras, and a contingent of both local and state police officers — some on duty, others off.

Ridgefield volunteer firefighters assisted in the search, which included several mountainous areas in town.

Reports did not immediately indicate where the dog was found.

There were at least 50 vehicles parked outside the Wooster Mountain Shooting Range Friday morning. The search caused traffic delays in the area of the shooting range both Thursday night and Friday morning.

The bloodhound, K-9 Texas, is part of a Connecticut State Police (CSP) K9 Unit and its bloodhound team. The team’s K-9 Zeus successfully rescued a missing man Wednesday night.

“During the course of the search, a CSP K9 handler conducting a track lost his footing while negotiating steep terrain and lost possession of the 15-foot leash,” a press release said Thursday. “At that time K9 Texas, a CSP Bloodhound, was pulling strongly up the slope and continued tracking up the ledge. When the Trooper reached the top of the hill, K9 Texas was not in sight.”