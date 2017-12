Bryan Vanderhave led the way with 14 points when the Christian Heritage boys basketball team defeated the Masters School, 46-43, on Wednesday.

The Kingsman outscored their HVAL rivals from West Simsbury, 33-20 in the second half.

Senior Adam Haggerty closed the game making 7-of-9 free throws to seal the win.

CHS’ next games are at the Lexington Christian Academy (Mass.) ChristmasTournament on Dec 28-29.